Stormy Daniels suddenly a draw at a Greenville strip club

|Trophy Club employee “Bird” arranges letters on the marquee in Greenville, S.C. (Kevin D. Liles for The Washington Post)
Dan Zak reports for The Washington Post:
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Year two of the Trump presidency began here overnight much like year one had ended: with his alleged ex-mistress smashing people’s faces into her bare chest at a strip club between an airport and a cemetery.
Adult film star Stormy Daniels, who once claimed to have slept with Donald Trump not long after he married Melania, performed at 11 p.m. Saturday — the anniversary of his inauguration — and 1 a.m. Sunday here on the outskirts of town.
“HE SAW HER LIVE,” the Trophy Club’s flier said. “YOU CAN TOO!”
The federal government remained shut down, but Daniels was open for business.
Sunday, January 21, 2018
Posted by Frank Brill at
