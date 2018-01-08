Trump killed Paris Accord but maybe not for New Jersey

Multistate initiative hopes to counterbalance Trump’s decision to yank United States out of climate agreement
Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:
New Jersey may soon be joining an alliance to combat global warming, working cooperatively with 13 other states to achieve the aims of the Paris Climate Accord.
The Assembly is expected to vote to have the state join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a multistate initiative to curb carbon pollution in the wake of the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the Paris Accord.
The legislation (S-3317) already has cleared the Senate. Its approval by the Assembly would send the bill, sponsored by Sen. Bob Smith (D-Middlesex) to Gov. Chris Christie for consideration. Three Democratic governors from California, Washington, and New York formed the alliance after the United States withdrew from the world agreement to reduce climate change.
The alliance is designed to act as a forum to strengthen existing climate programs, promote the sharing of information, and implement new programs to curb emissions of greenhouse gases from all sectors of the economy.
New Jersey has a long history of joining with other states to battle air pollution on a regional basis, beginning with efforts to curb emissions that contribute to smog, perhaps the nation’s most persistent air pollutant.
