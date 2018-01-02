What movie, movies will you be seeing in early 2018?

There appears to be a decent crop of new and recent films
to see, assuming you can summon up the courage to brave
the temperatures in the northeast.
Films that appeal to us, in no particular order, are:
Darkest Hour
Blade Runner 2049
Lady Bird
Star Wars - The Last Jedi
An Inconvenient Sequel
Wind River
Murder on the Orient Express
Wonder
The Star
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
The Foreigner
1945
American Assassin
The Shape of Water
And you? What have we missed that you have seen or might see?
Ones you'd recommend? Stinkers we should avoid?
