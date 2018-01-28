Would you want a gunman guarding your church service?

Brent Johnson reports for NJ.com:
A Republican state lawmaker wants to make sure all New Jersey churches, synagogues, and mosques have someone with a gun on hand to protect congregants.
Assemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Monmouth, has introduced legislation that would allow the state's places of worship to select a "qualified person" to carry a concealed handgun during services.
"Especially in this era, places of worship are a terrorist target," Dancer told NJ Advance Media on Thursday. "These are worshipers. They're praying. They're totally defenseless."
Whether the bill will get far in the Democratic-controlled state Legislature is another story.
State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, D-Gloucester, was shocked when he heard about the measure Thursday.
"Oh my god," Sweeney said. "You're kidding me. The philosophy 'if everyone has a gun, we're safer' is not a good philosophy. ... Will they give guns to high school kids now?"
