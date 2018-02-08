Calabrese becomes newest member of the NJ Assembly

Cliffside Park resident Clinton Calabrese took the oath of office on Thursday to represent the 36th Legislative District in the New Jersey General Assembly.
He replaces Marlene Caride, who stepped down from her seat to lead the state Department of Banking and Insurance in the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy.
Calabrese, who works in the real estate market, served on the Cliffside Park Board of Education and on the Cliffside Park Board of Adjustment.
He is the grandson of Gerald Calabrese, a former NBA player who served as mayor of Cliffside Park for fifty years. His father is Gerald Calabrese, Jr., the Cliffside Park Democratic Municipal Chairman, and his uncle is Thomas Calabrese, who served as a Cliffside Park councilman for fifteen years before becoming mayor in 2016.
