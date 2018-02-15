Thursday, February 15, 2018

Explosive stories from The Record on DuPont pollution


From The Record of Bergen County (NJ):

Toxic Secrets: DuPont’s legacy of pollution A trove of government documents and emails obtained by The Record and NorthJersey.com reveal that DuPont knew cancer-causing solvents could vaporize into Pompton Lakes homes NorthJersey.com 

>DuPont’s neighbors suffer cancer, rare illnesses  Pompton Lakes residents near former DuPont site had elevated rates of kidney cancer and lymphoma NorthJersey.com   
                                  
 >How poisonous chemicals got under 400 NJ homes For years, DuPont downplayed how dangerous a toxic plume was to Pompton Lakes residents NorthJersey.com


