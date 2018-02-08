How do you feel about federal pipeline enforcement now?

Members of the Sioux Reservation in Standing Rock, ND protest oil pipeline in 2016
By Frank Brill
EnviroPolitics Editor
When the developers of the Dakota Access Pipeline employed
the counter-terrorism security firm,TigerSwan, to see to it that
their pipeline got built through sacred ground on the Standing
Rock Sioux Reservation, few suburban residents of Philadelphia and Trenton expressed concern.
Now that federal law enforcement is being sought to insure access for a gas pipeline through their neighborhoods, the local response is quite different.
PennEast also asked for the presence of federal marshals to prevent landowners and their supporters from impeding construction.
Property rights can take on a new meaning when it's your property versus someone else's.
