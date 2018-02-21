Is pro-Trump MacArthur vulnerable in mid-term election?

House Democrats like former National Security Adviser Andy Kim's chance of upsetting pro-Trump NJ Congressman Tom MacArthur, but two Washington-based publications that track congressional races say MacArthur is a safe bet for re-election.
WASHINGTON -- House Democrats now say former National Security Adviser Andy Kim, who is challenging a pro-Trump Jersey congressman, offers one of their best chances to win a Republican-held congressional seat this fall
Kim, is wants to grab the House seat from Rep. Tom MacArthur, on Wednesday became the second New Jersey Democrat added to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee's "red to blue" program.
"This national recognition highlights our race as one of the keys to taking back the House," Kim said.
He joins Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy pilot and federal prosecutor running for the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-11th Dist.; and state Sen. Jeff Van Drew of Cape May, who is trying to succeed retiring Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-2nd Dist., on the list.
"National security expert Andy Kim has spent his life serving our country and will fight for hardworking families in New Jersey's Third District," said Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, D-N.M., the DCCC chairman.
Kim and Van Drew were among the latest additions to the program, bringing the number of candidates to 24, the exact number of Republican-held seats the Democrats need to win to claim a majority.
Those on the list can expect fundraising help and other assistance from the DCCC. There of them are from New Jersey, more than any other state.
"Under Andy Kim's watch, the United States failed to grasp the threat ISIS presented to the world and failed to formulate a strategy to stop them," said Chris Martin, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee. "He's just the latest flawed candidate being propped up by national Democrats."
MacArthur, R-3rd Dist., raised $1.5 million and reported cash on hand of $932,632, both more than double his fundraising figures at the same point two years ago. President Donald Trump held a fundraiser at his Bedminster golf for him.
Inside Elections, one of the two Washington-based publications that tracks congressional races, continued to consider MacArthur a safe bet for re-election even as it moved three other New Jersey races towards the Democrats. The second publication, the Cook Political Report, said MacArthur was a strong favorite for a third term.
