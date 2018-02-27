Keystone Landfill hit with class-action suit over odors

Noxious odors and air contaminants released by Keystone Sanitary Landfill in Dunmore, Pa., diminish surrounding property values and prevent homeowners from enjoying their properties, according to a new class-action lawsuit.
The suit, filed recently in the Lackawanna County Court of Common Pleas, names Keystone Sanitary Landfill Inc. as the defendant. The suit alleges Keystone failed to properly control odorous emissions emanating from the landfill in Dunmore and Throop, causing nearby residents to remain indoors, forgo use of their yards and keep doors and windows closed regardless of the weather.
The odors also diminished property values and embarrassed homeowners, making them reluctant to invite guests to their homes, the suit says.
Keystone Sanitary Landfill consultant Al Magnotta, who had not seen a copy of the lawsuit when reached last week, called many of the claims subjective and equated the suit to “extortion.”
Keystone uses a “significant odor-control program” at the landfill and commissioned an independent study that found the landfill does not negatively affect surrounding property values, he said.
Like this? Use form in upper right to receive free updates
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>
See popular posts from the last 30 days in right column --- >>