More than 1,000 bills have been introduced in each house
of the New Jersey Legislature since the new, two-year session
got under way last month. Most are carryovers from the
previous session, each reintroduced with a new bill number.
Introduced today in the Senate were:
S1571 - Establishes Capture, Control, and Conserve Reward
Rebate Program in DEP to encourage property owners to
implement certain techniques to conserve water or control
stormwater runoff.
S1606 - Permits small businesses to qualify for loans from
EDA for costs of energy audit and making energy efficiency
or conservation improvements.
S1607 - Establishes green infrastructure financing program.
S1611 - Authorizes municipalities to establish program for
public or private financing of certain energy, water, and storm
resiliency projects under PACE program through use of
voluntary special assessments for certain property owners.
S1613 - Provides free admission to State parks, forests,
and beaches for certain veterans and military personnel.
S1614 - Increases amount annually credited to Shore
Protection Fund to $50 million.
S1742 - Requires water purveyors to conduct, and report
to DEP, water loss audits.
S1760 - Makes Palisades Interstate Park Commission eligible
for certain open space and historic preservation funding.
S1767 - "Water Infrastructure Improvement Bond Act of 2018,"
authorizes bonds for $400,000,000, and appropriates $5,000.
S1768 - Requires DOT to prioritize green stormwater
infrastructure in design, construction, reconstruction, and
repair of public highways.
S1772 - Requires BPU to adopt regulations allowing
wastewater utilities to impose wastewater system
improvement charge.
S1774 - Specifies minimum 20-year planning duration for
NJ Statewide Water Supply Plan and adds new requirements
for plan.
S1787 - Supplemental appropriation of $2,200,000 to Maritime
Industry Fund in Office of Maritime Resources in DOT.
Monday, February 5, 2018
New enviro bills introduced in the NJ Senate today
