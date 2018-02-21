NJ joins 16 other states in following Paris Agreement

|New York Times graphic
By Frank Brill
EnviroPolitics Editor
President Trump may have yanked the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement but a bipartisan group of governors--now including New Jersey--has pledged to continue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the goals of the international agreement.
Today, New Jersey joined the United States Climate Alliance with his signature of S598 / A1929. The bills were sponsored by Senators Smith, Greenstein and Diegnan, and Assemblypersons Mukherj, Zwicker, Vainieri Huttle, Eustace, Downey, Kennedy, McKeon and Pinkin.
New Jersey becomes the 17th state to participate in the Alliance and its three core principles.
"At a time when we are seeing the dangerous effects and irreversible events related to climate change, leaving the Paris Accord is harmful and irresponsible," said Senator Bob Smith (D-Middlesex / Somerset). "President Trump's failure to act responsibly in the effort to protect our environment will only bring serious and irreparable consequences for the environment, the health of our residents and our state's economy. Joining this coalition is right for our children and our communities."
The bill was first introduced last session, and given final approval by the Assembly on January 8. It was among many bills subjected to a pocket veto by former Gov. Chris Christie.
"Science is a thing, and global warming is real," said Assemblyman Raj Mukherji (D-Hudson). "Abandoning the Paris Climate Accord was a mistake that will be paid for by generation after generation if we do not take action, assuming the world doesn't end under the Trump administration. Aligning ourselves with the U.S. Climate Alliance is the first step."
