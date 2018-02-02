Oyster Creek nuke plant in NJ to close a year earlier

Wayne Parry reports for the Associated Press:
The oldest nuclear power plant in the United States will shut down in October, more than a year ahead of schedule.
Chicago-based Exelon Generation says the Oyster Creek plant in Lacey Township, New Jersey, will close this fall. It had a deadline of Dec. 31, 2019, under an agreement with state authorities.
The company says it is becoming too costly to operate the plant amid low power prices. In a release announcing the early shutdown, Exelon said the new timetable will help it "better manage resources as fuel and maintenance costs continue to rise amid historically low power prices."
Bryan Hanson, Exelon's president and chief nuclear officer, said the company will offer jobs to all 500 Oyster Creek workers elsewhere in the company.
"I want to thank the thousands of men and women who helped operate Oyster Creek Generating Station safely for the past half-century, providing generations of New Jersey families and businesses with clean, reliable electricity," he said. "We thank our neighbors for the privilege of allowing us to serve New Jersey for almost 50 years."
Oyster Creek went online Dec. 1, 1969, the same day as the Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station near Oswego, New York.
But Oyster Creek's original license was granted first, making it the oldest of the nation's commercial nuclear reactors that are still operating.
