Monday, March 26, 2018
Comment deadline Friday for Delaware River fracking regs
Andrea Sears reports for Public News Service:
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The period for submitting written comments on the Delaware River Basin Commission's draft natural-gas drilling regulations ends Friday.
Environmental groups are enthusiastically supporting the commission's proposal to ban all high-volume hydraulic fracturing in shale within the boundaries of the Delaware River watershed. But according to Maya K. van Rossum, the Delaware Riverkeeper, they are adamantly opposed to draft regulations that would let gas and oil companies withdraw millions of gallons of Delaware watershed water for fracking in other locations, and allow the treatment, storage and disposal of fracking wastewater within the watershed.
"Fracking wastewater is so toxic that even the industry barely knows what to do with it. For the most part, they either re-frack or they send it off to places where they try to inject it into the ground to try to hide it away," she says.
The Commission says the new rule actually would tighten restrictions on bringing fracking waste into the watershed. Help in filing written comments is available through the Delaware Riverkeeper website.
Read the full story
