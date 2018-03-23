Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Friday, March 23, 2018
Energy & Enviro bills on NJ Senate board list for Monday
The following six energy and environment bills are among a list of 52 pieces of legislation scheduled for votes by the New Jersey State Senate on Monday, Marcy 26, 2018:
S534 (Oroho / Sarlo) - Excludes corrugated containers sold by the manufacturer from definition of "litter-generating product"; exempts such sales from user fee imposed under "Clean Communities Program Act."
S1082 (Cruz-Perez / Singleton) - Provides tax credits to vineyards and wineries for qualified capital expenses.
S1242 (Turner / Greenstein) - Requires boil water notices to be provided to municipal officials within one hour.
S1496 (Smith / Greenstein) - Prohibits sale and distribution of mercury relays and switches under certain circumstances.
S1793 (Smith / Greenstein) - Concerns low emission and zero emission vehicles; establishes Clean Vehicle Task Force.
A839 / S258 (Land / Andrzejczak / Mazzeo / Van Drew / Singleton) - Prohibits offshore oil and gas exploration, development, and production in State waters, and issuance of DEP permits and approvals for activities associated with offshore oil and gas activities.
