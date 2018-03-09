New Jersey Future forum addresses redevelopment

How to keep the best and brightest young people from fleeing New Jersey was just one of the topics at the New Jersey Future Forum. Panelists also addressed making redevelopment more attractive to town officials, how to offsset NIMBY opposition, the implications of climate change for coastal communities and the importance of infrastructure.
Leah Mishkin has the story for NJTV News.
