New managing partner for Fox Rothschild in Princeton

|Fox Rothschild attorney Gerard Norton
The Fox Rothschild law firm has appointed Gerard Norton as office managing partner for their Princeton location, effective April 1.
Norton succeeds Douglas Zeltt, who served a five-year term.
“Our office managing partners work tirelessly to ensure clients are getting the best service we can provide, while helping to draw in top legal talent across the county,” said Mark Morris, Fox’s firm-wide managing partner, in a statement. “Our outgoing leaders have done an exceptional job during their tenure in this role, and we are confident this new group of leaders will build upon that framework.”
Norton chairs Fox’s intellectual property litigation practice and previously chaired the intellectual property practice. He litigates matters involving patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and breaches of contract, as well as handling intellectual property portfolio protection and enforcement.
