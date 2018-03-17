Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Saturday, March 17, 2018
NJ Assembly committee to focus on drinking-water safety
At its March 22 meeting, the New Jersey Assembly's Telecommunications & Utilities Committee will focus on legislation to improve the operations of water supply systems.
"The public deserves the peace of mind to know that their water quality is not compromised or contaminated," said committee chairman Wayne DeAngelo.
"We need to ensure that there is a system in place to have the best qualified professionals performing critical functions and to encourage public awareness of the operations funded by ratepayers.
"Most importantly, we need to notify residents quickly so that they can take needed action to protect themselves from possible contamination without incurring additional costs."
The committee will receive testimony from invited guests and consider the following bills:
* A3352 – Requires public water systems to provide certain notice of boil water notices and violations of drinking water quality standards
* A3354 – Removes certain requirements for professional engineers to take examination to operate water supply and wastewater treatment systems
* A2429 – Requires water suppliers to reimburse residential customers for drinking water testing under certain circumstances.
The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in Room 9 of the State House Annex in Trenton.
Posted by Frank Brill at 5:28 PM
