NJ utility wants to help customers with energy efficiency

Tom Johnson reports for NJ Spotlight:
New Jersey Natural Gas yesterday filed an expansive six-year proposal to help its customers reduce their energy usage, seeking to invest more than $341 million in a wide array of programs to help lower bills.
The filing with the state Board of Public Utilities seems to align itself with the aggressive clean-energy agenda of the Murphy administration and its goal of ratcheting down greenhouse-gas emissions, as evidenced by bills now moving through the Legislature.
Essentially, the proposal builds on the Wall Township utility’s successful SAVEGREEN project, a comprehensive energy-efficiency program on which the company spent $150 million since 2009 trying to curb energy use. That program expires in December.
The initiative targets rebates, incentives, and special financing for residential customers, including low-income households, as well as public entities and commercial and industrial outfits.
