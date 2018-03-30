Pompton Lake cleanup coming to an end; Was it enough?

|Aerial photo of the dredging equipment set up to remove contaminated sediment from Pompton Lake that was laced with mercury from DuPont's former munitions facility. (Photo: Chris Pedota/NorthJersey.com)
James M. O'Neil reports for The Record:
Dump trucks loaded with sand have started to roll into Pompton Lakes for the final phase of a controversial cleanup of a contaminated lake that serves as a backup drinking water supply for North Jersey.
The three-year, $50 million project was designed to remove sediment from Pompton Lake that had been contaminated with mercury and lead from a former DuPont munitions facility nearby.
A dredging operation that started in 2016 continued through last summer to remove sediment from 36 acres of the 200-acre lake. This spring and summer, workers will spread a layer of clean sand over the dredged area to serve as a new habitat for aquatic life, and restore vegetation to the lake shoreline.
Controversial project
The project has drawn controversy because residents complained that a more thorough cleanup of the entire lake bottom should have been performed, and questions have been raised about whether the six-inch layer of new sand will be thick enough to protect wildlife from any residual contamination.
The federal Environmental Protection Agency wanted the sediment removed because a toxic form of mercury can build up in fish, posing a health risk to humans who eat them. Exposure to mercury can damage nervous systems and harm the brain, heart, kidneys, lungs and immune system.
The lake is used by residents for skiing, boating and fishing, but it is so contaminated that fishermen are warned not to eat their catch.
Pompton Lake is also a backup source to replenish a key reservoir that supplies drinking water to towns in Bergen and Passaic counties.
“I hate when people call it a cleanup because it’s not,” said resident Regina Sisco of the project. “I’m happy they’re addressing 36 acres of the lake but what’s happening to the rest of the sediment? It’s a 200-acre lake. That’s really not a cleanup.”
Sisco said the dredging project seemed like a waste of money since significant contamination remains on the former DuPont property — the original source of the lake pollution.
“Who’s to say it’s not going to get recontaminated,” said Sisco, executive director of Pompton Lakes Residents for Environmental Integrity, a resident advocacy group.
