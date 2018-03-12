Schuylkill Action Network launches redesigned website

The Schuylkill Action Network (SAN) today announced that it has launched a completely redesigned and revamped website: SchuylkillWaters.org. The SAN is a collaborative network of nonprofits, government agencies, water utilities, and academia working together to protect clean water in the Schuylkill River Watershed.
In a press release, the organization said:
As the website’s name implies, SchuylkillWaters.org is designed to be more than just a resource to environmental partners. It has been structured as a one-stop-shop with information and resources for individuals and groups with a variety of interests – from farmers, to municipalities, water utilities, teachers, and more!
The new website has a clean, refreshed look, improved functionality, and is now mobile-friendly for use on smartphones and tablets. Created to better serve the needs of the users, the redesigned website has many new features including:
- · Grant directory that highlights available funding opportunities and can be filtered by area of interest
- · Upgraded “News” and “Events” webpages for individuals to stay up to date on what’s going on in the region
- · “Explore the Schuylkill” map with key recreational opportunities by county
The Schuylkill River is part of the Delaware River Watershed that spans four states and provides drinking water for 15 million people. The Partnership for the Delaware Estuary is working with the Schuylkill Action Network and other partners across the region to protect and restore the waterways that keep communities healthy and the economy thriving.
