Vote today on tougher gun laws in New Jersey

Brent Johnson reports for NJ.com:
State lawmakers are set to vote Monday on a package of bills to make New Jersey's gun laws even tougher -- and Gov. Phil Murphy has vowed to sign them all if they reach his desk.
The state Assembly will consider six measures at the Statehouse in Trenton, including one to reduce magazine capacity, another to ban armor-piercing bullets, another to make it tougher to obtain a permit to carry a handgun, and two that are designed to keep firearms out of the hands of people with mental health issues.
Meanwhile, the National Rifle Association and local gun-rights activists will hold a morning rally at the nearby War Memorial in Trenton to protest the bills before the voting session.
It all will happen two days after hundreds of thousands of people across the globe took part in the March for Our Lives -- rallies for more gun control organized by survivors of last month's school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
Murphy, a Democrat campaigned last year for tighter gun laws, spoke at Saturday's march in Newark. He said in a statement later in the day that the students' "activism inspires me and reaffirms my commitment to making New Jersey a national leader in passing common-sense gun safety laws."
