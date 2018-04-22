Defying Trump, NJ bans drilling in state waters along coast

|Offshore drilling rigs ike this one are banned from NJ waters (Getty Images)
New Jersey has now banned drilling for oil and natural gas in state waters -- and taken a step aimed at preventing President Donald Trump's administration from allowing drilling farther offshore.
Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bipartisan bill into law Friday that prohibits drilling in the three miles of ocean water that the state controls along the Atlantic coast.
|NJ Governor Phil Murphy at bill -signing ceremony
And though the state cannot ban drilling in federal waters, this law also prohibits the state from approving any facilities or infrastructure related to drilling to be built in New Jersey -- including pipelines and docks.
Murphy said that will make it "awfully hard" for drilling in wters beyond the Garden State's jurisdiction.
The move comes a few months after Trump's administration announced it would open nearly all U.S. water to new offshore drilling to expand the nation's energy resources.
