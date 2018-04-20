Friday, April 20, 2018

Department of Energy Announces $39M for Innovative Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Research & Dev.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $39 million in available funding to support early stage research and development (R&D) of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. As one component of DOE’s portfolio, hydrogen and fuel cells can enable affordable and reliable energy that enhances economic growth and energy security. The work supported through this investment will address key early-stage technical challenges for fuel cells and for hydrogen fuel production, delivery, and storage related to hydrogen infrastructure.
Anticipated R&D topics include:
  • Topic 1: ElectroCat
    • Platinum group metal-free oxygen reduction electrocatalyst and electrode R&D enabling cost-competitive polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells, as part of DOE’s Energy Materials Network.
  • Topic 2: H2@Scale
    • 2a) Integrated Energy Production and Hydrogen Fueling R&D -innovative component and integration R&D enabling cost competitive stations.
    • 2b) Electrolyzer Manufacturing R&D - R&D to enable manufacturing techniques to reduce electrolyzer capital costs.
    • 2c) Breakthrough Infrastructure R&D - materials and component R&D to reduce cost and station footprint.
  • Topic 3: Innovative Concepts
    • 3a) Innovative Fuel Cell Membrane R&D - non-polyfluorosulfonic acid and high temperature membrane types to address critical barriers and increase performance and durability while meeting cost targets.
    • 3b) Innovative Reversible and Liquid Fuel Cell Component R&D - innovative concepts for reversible fuel cells or direct liquid fuel cells.
Concept papers are due May 7, 2018 and full applications will be due June 12, 2018. More information, application requirements, and instructions can be found on the EERE Funding Opportunity Exchange website.
More information about DOE’s Fuel Cell Technologies Office can be found HERE.

