Department of Energy Announces $39M for Innovative Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Research & Dev.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced up to $39 million in available funding to support early stage research and development (R&D) of innovative hydrogen and fuel cell technologies. As one component of DOE’s portfolio, hydrogen and fuel cells can enable affordable and reliable energy that enhances economic growth and energy security. The work supported through this investment will address key early-stage technical challenges for fuel cells and for hydrogen fuel production, delivery, and storage related to hydrogen infrastructure.
Anticipated R&D topics include:
Concept papers are due May 7, 2018 and full applications will be due June 12, 2018. More information, application requirements, and instructions can be found on the EERE Funding Opportunity Exchange website.
More information about DOE’s Fuel Cell Technologies Office can be found HERE.
