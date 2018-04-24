Tuesday, April 24, 2018

Ex-Mercer County mayor who ripped off Asbury Park housing authority to give himself raise gets jail time

Jeff Goldman reports for NJ.com:
The former mayor of a Mercer County (NJ) town has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars and using the money to give himself a raise while he served as the executive director of Asbury Park Housing Authority.
Mark W. Holmes Sr., 56, was ordered to pay $35,000 in additional restitution and to forfeit his pension. In addition, Holmes can never again hold a public job, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.
Holmes, a Democratic former mayor and councilman in Lawrence Township, pleaded guilty to second-degree theft in January.
He stole more than $90,000 by using state grant money intended to help low-income residents of Asbury Park to give himself a salary increase that wasn't approved by the agency's board between 2008 and 2011.

