Former Christie attorney joins Cullen and Dykman law firm

McNally served as Senior Deputy Chief Counsel in the administration of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.
He provided legal, legislative and policy advice on a full range of matters, with a focus on energy and environmental issues.
He also served as Chief Counsel to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, where he counseled the Board on utility regulation and energy policy. Prior to joining State government, he was a litigation associate at the law firm of Patton Boggs in Newark.
In addition to his legal practice, McNally serves on the Board of Trustees of Raritan Valley Community College, and is a member of the New Jersey Clean Air Council and Garden State Preservation Trust.
McNally is a graduate of Boston College and Seton Hall Law School. He and his wife and two children live in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.
He will practice with the Firm’s Litigation, Environmental and Utility practice groups.
