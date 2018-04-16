Monday, April 16, 2018

MA's top court refuses to block Exxon climate fraud probe

The ruling clears the way for state Attorney General Maura Healey’s investigation into whether oil giant Exxon misled the public and investors about climate change.

David Hasemyer

BY DAVID HASEMYER, Insideclimate news

The judge noted that ExxonMobil has both Exxon and Mobil franchises in Massachusetts. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images


In its ruling, the state's highest court noted that ExxonMobil reaches the Massachusetts public through a franchise
network of over 300 Exxon and Mobil stations in the state. Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has handed ExxonMobil another defeat in the company's legal battle to head off climate investigations into whether it misled investors and the public about the risks of climate change.
The court ruled Friday that Attorney General Maura Healey has the authority to compel Exxon to turn over records showing whether the oil company's marketing or sale of fossil fuel products violated the state's consumer protection law.
In its 32-page opinion, the state's highest court ruled that Healey may proceed with enforcing a civil investigative demand—similar to a subpoena—for Exxon documents related to climate change dating back four decades. Her office issued the demand nearly two years ago.
The court rejected each of Exxon's arguments that Healey's investigation should be stopped. Among other things, Exxon had claimed that Healey was biased based on her participation in a coalition of attorneys general formed to look into the fossil fuel industry's actions, and that the company was outside of Healey's reach because the corporation did not do business in the state, though it has 300 Exxon and Mobil franchise gas stations in Massachusetts.



Posted by Frank Brill at 12:41 PM
Labels: , , ,
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Subscribe here to view all our YouTube videos

Repost this article