Monday, April 30, 2018

NJ Assembly panel to meet on bills to boost state wineries

By Frank Brill
EnviroPolitics Editor

 The NJ Assembly Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee will take up legislation designed to help state grape growers and wineries at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 3. 

 The committee won't meet, as usual, in Trenton, but instead is taking its session on the road to the Jessie Creek Winery at 1 Route 47 North in Cape May Court House.


The following bills will be considered:

A1046 / S1057 (Houghtaling / Andrzejczak / Mazzeo / Van Drew / Gopal) - Requires EDA, in consultation with Department of Agriculture, to establish loan program for certain vineyard and winery capital expenses. (pending referral)

A1054 (Houghtaling / Andrzejczak / Taliaferro) - Clarifies certain responsibilities of licensed wineries and retail salesrooms. (pending referral)

A1055 (Houghtaling / Taliaferro / Andrzejczak) - Authorizes temporary waiver from requirement that farm winery use NJ grown fruit. (pending referral)

A1205 (Barclay / Gusciora) - Revises acreage requirement for plenary winery licenses. (pending referral)

A1512 (Burzichelli / Holley / Dancer) - Permits wineries to operate salesrooms in certain municipalities with restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverages.

A3121 (Burzichelli) - Permits students over 18 years of age to taste wine or malt alcoholic beverage for educational purposes while enrolled in authorized enology or brewing training program.

A3344 (Taliaferro) - Exempts certain plenary winery licensees from filing requirements imposed on retail sellers of litter-generating products.

A3643 (Andrzejczak / Freiman) - Creates viticulture trail tourist directional signs.

A3921 (Mazzeo) - Authorizes annual issuance of permit to sell alcoholic beverages at seasonal farm market. (pending intro and referral)

Posted by Frank Brill at 7:00 AM
