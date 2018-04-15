Pa reporters win awards for series on toxic water

|Jenny Wagner and Kyle Bagenstose
Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times and The Doylestown Intelligencer have earned state awards for their environmental reporting from the Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors. The awards will be presented in Gettysburg in June.
Kyle Bagenstose and Jenny Wagner earned first-place honors in the Best Investigative Reporting category and second place in the Best Public Service category for their continuing work on this news organization’s Unwell Water series.
Since 2014, 22 public wells and about 200 private wells in the area have been shut down by contamination from perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate. The series tells the stories of local people who believe they’ve been sickened by chemicals, speaking with health experts on the potential toxicity of the chemicals, and examining the actions taken by local, state and federal agencies as they address the contamination.
