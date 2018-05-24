Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Thursday, May 24, 2018
$74M American Cyanamid cleanup to remove toxic sludge
Bob Makin reports for My Central Jersey:
A new $74 million cleanup proposal makes the American Cyanamid Superfund site in Bridgewater, NJ more of a federal priority, said U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Regional Administrator Pete Lopez at a press conference on May 23.
The plan includes the removal and treatment of 55,000 cubic yards of acid tars and such cancer-causing chemicals as benzene from the floodplains of the Raritan River, Lopez said in the parking lot of TD Bank Ball Park, a remediated part of the Superfund site. A chemical and drug manufacturing plant for nearly 100 years, the 435-acre property now is on both the National Priorities List and the EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt’s list of Superfund sites targeted for immediate and intense attention, Lopez said.
The EPA will conduct a public meeting on June 12 to explain the cleanup proposal and other options considered and to take public comments. An informal public information session will be start at 6 p.m. and the public meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the township municipal building, 100 Commons Way. Comments will be accepted until June 28.
Lopez also announced that construction of a permanent water treatment facility at 20 Polhemus Lane will be completed by year’s end.
Posted by Frank Brill at 2:52 PM
Labels: benzene, Environmental Protection Agency, EPA, New Jersey, NJ, sludge, Superfund
