Wednesday, May 23, 2018
Enviro, farm bills up for votes in NJ Assembly on May 24
The New Jersey General Assembly has scheduled 38 bills for votes when it meets tomorrow (May 24) at 1 p.m.
Among them are the following:
A809 (Andrzejczak / Houghtaling / Taliaferro) - Revises law concerning alternate members for farmers on State Agriculture Development Committee.
A3352 (DeAngelo / Benson / Wimberly) - Requires public water systems to provide certain notice of boil water notices and violations of drinking water quality standards.
A3353 (DeAngelo / Benson) - Requires certain public water systems to publish certain financial and employee information on Internet.
A3354 (DeAngelo / Benson / Wimberly) - Rivises certain licensure requirements to operate water supply and wastewater treatment systems.
A3652 (Zwicker / Coughlin / DePhillips) - Re-establishes former NJ Commission on Science and Technology as NJ Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology.
A3921 (Mazzeo) - Permits sale of certain alcoholic beverages and related products at seasonal farm markets.
A3937 (DeAngelo) - Allows local government water system employees to reside in all municipalities served by water system.
S1925 / A1530 (Bateman / Zwicker) - Designates Bog Turtle as State Reptile.
Labels: agricuilture, Assembly, environment, farm, New Jersey, NJ, public water systems, science, water qualilty
