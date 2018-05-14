Is Trump's cut to Sandy aid latest attack on New Jersey?

Herb Jackson reports for The Bergen Record:
Funding for Amtrak's Gateway project, which includes a new tunnel under the Hudson River, was not touched in the $15 billion package of budget "rescission" requests that President Trump's administration sent to Congress on Tuesday.
But Trump did propose rescinding $107 million in Superstorm Sandy aid, and the cut has added fuel to a fire burning in the New Jersey delegation that sees the state as under attack from Washington.
"Coming on the heels of a tax scam they bragged was designed to hurt the Northeast, Republicans now want to take away $107 million to help my state continue its recovery from Hurricane Sandy," said Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-Paterson.
"They want to kick New Jerseyans while we’re down all over again. It’s insult to second injury and chutzpah doesn’t even begin to cover it," Pascrell said.
Rep. Donald Norcross, D-Camden, also reached for some Yiddish.
"You’d have to be an anti-Jersey schmuck to support this," Norcross said. "The ‘moocher state’ Republicans that voted against Sandy aid in the first place are now trying to use every trick in the book to suck New Jersey dry."
