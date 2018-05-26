New Jersey, Meet your 3 new state lawmakers

Democrats Linda Carter, Lisa Swain, and Chris Tully were sworn in at the Statehouse in Trenton on Thursday as the newest members of the state Assembly, the lower house of the New Jersey Legislature.
Carter, a Union County freeholder, replaces the late Jerry Green, who died at age 79 last month.
Swain, the former mayor of Fair Lawn, and Tully, the former council president in Bergenfield, will be district mates.
They replace Joseph Lagana, who moved up to the state Senate last month when state Sen. Robert Gordon resigned to join the state Board of Public Utilities, and Tim Eustace, who resigned last month to take a job outside of state government.
Read the full story and videos
Like this? Click to receive free updates