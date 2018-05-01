Tuesday, May 1, 2018

NJ Bar Association weighs in on key development case


Attorneys from the Gibbons law firm have presented 'friend of the court' arguments on behalf of the New Jersey Bar Association before the state supreme court in a case involving the timing of development applications before municipal planning boards.

 The case, Dunbar Homes, Inc. v. Zoning Board of Adjustment of the Township of Franklin, has drawn considerable attention from developers, planners, municipalities and real estate attorneys.

 Gibbons attorneys provide a summary here with a link to their brief.

Posted by Frank Brill at 10:39 AM
