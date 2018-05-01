Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Tuesday, May 1, 2018
NJ Bar Association weighs in on key development case
Attorneys from the Gibbons law firm have presented 'friend of the court' arguments on behalf of the New Jersey Bar Association before the state supreme court in a case involving the timing of development applications before municipal planning boards.
The case, Dunbar Homes, Inc. v. Zoning Board of Adjustment of the Township of Franklin, has drawn considerable attention from developers, planners, municipalities and real estate attorneys.
Gibbons attorneys provide a summary here with a link to their brief.
Like this? Click to receive free updates
Posted by Frank Brill at 10:39 AM
Labels: development, Gibbons, municipal, New Jersey, NJ, NJ Supreme Court, planning board, zoning, zoning law
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)