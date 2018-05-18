NJ Senate enviro committee to vote Monday on 6 of 8 bills

The NJ Senate Environment and Solid Waste committee will meet at 10 a.m., Monday, May 21, in the State House Annex's Committee Room 10 (third floor) to consider:
S-601 - Requires end-of-life recycling of solar and photovoltaic energy generation facilities and structures.
S-835 - Requires State parks, forests, and other natural and historic areas to remain open to public for seven days if emergency is declared due to failure to enact general appropriation law as prescribed by NJ Constitution.
S-1486 - Prohibits sale of expanded polystyrene food containers by public schools and public institutions of higher education.
S-1611 - Authorizes municipalities to establish program for public or private financing of certain energy, water, and storm resiliency projects under PACE program through use of voluntary special assessments for certain property owners.
S-2167 - Dedicates $500,000 annually in revenues from vessel registration and renewal fees to NJ Greenwood Lake Fund.
S-2476 - Amends law to limit DEP's direct oversight of remediation of portion of contaminated site under certain circumstances.
Two bills, that are posted for discussion only are:
S-2252 - Establishes Statewide public plug-in electric vehicle charging system.
S-2382 - Establishes electric vehicle rebate program.
