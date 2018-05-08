NYC commercial waste change leaves everyone unhappy

City wants collection zones, competition too
Matthew Flamm reports for Crain's:
Three years ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the city would look into a radical new system for the private pickup of commercial waste. Exclusive collection zones, his plan suggested, might reduce the hazards and pollution that come with scores of carting companies operating randomly across the five boroughs.
The analysis, released a year later, forecast big benefits from zones served by a single hauler, but it sparked fierce opposition from carters, real estate interests and the wider business community. Now the Department of Sanitation is floating a compromise: zones with two to five franchisees each, perhaps with subcontractors as well.
The controversy didn't die.
