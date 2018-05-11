Silver guilty on all counts in retrial; faces 130-year term

Kaja Whitehouse reports for the New York Post:
The ex-speaker of the New York state Assembly Sheldon Silver was found guilty on Friday of selling his office for $4 million in kickbacks — affirming a 2015 conviction on the same charges that had been overturned on appeal.
A jury of seven women and five men found Silver, 74, guilty of all seven counts against him, including two counts of honest services mail fraud and money laundering.
He faces as much as 130 years in prison when sentenced on July 13.
Silver showed no emotion as the jury read the verdict to the judge.
“Obviously I am disappointed,” the Lower East Side Democrat said outside of court, adding that he will appeal the verdict.
The verdict is a crushing blow to Silver, who was once one of the three most powerful men in New York along with the governor and Senate majority leader.
In 2015 he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, which his lawyers argued was a death sentence for the septuagenarian, who was fighting prostate cancer at the time.
