The tax break package the Kushners want from Jersey City

Kushner Companies and partner KABR Group, which want to build twin 56-story towers on a long-vacant lot near the Journal Square PATH station, asked the city for the long-term tax break package in an April application obtained by The Jersey Journal after a public-records request.
The document was submitted two weeks before the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency told the developers, in a letter obtained by Hudson County View, that they were in default of their 2015 redeveloper agreement with the agency, in part because construction on the $897 million project did not start by Jan. 1, 2017.
Mayor Steve Fulop said on Twitter last month that the subsidy request illustrated the developers' "sense of entitlement." A request for comment from a Kushner Companies spokeswoman was not returned.
