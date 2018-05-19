Saturday, May 19, 2018

The tax break package the Kushners want from Jersey City


Terrence T. McDonald reports for the Jersey Journal
The development firm run by Jared Kushner's family sought a 30-year tax break from Jersey City and about $9 million in city-issued bonds for its troubled One Journal Square project, a newly released document shows.

Kushner Companies and partner KABR Group, which want to build twin 56-story towers on a long-vacant lot near the Journal Square PATH station, asked the city for the long-term tax break package in an April application obtained by The Jersey Journal after a public-records request.
The document was submitted two weeks before the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency told the developers, in a letter obtained by Hudson County View, that they were in default of their 2015 redeveloper agreement with the agency, in part because construction on the $897 million project did not start by Jan. 1, 2017.
Mayor Steve Fulop said on Twitter last month that the subsidy request illustrated the developers' "sense of entitlement." A request for comment from a Kushner Companies spokeswoman was not returned.
