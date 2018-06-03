Energy, environment and political news and opinion for New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York and Delaware.
Sunday, June 3, 2018
Action in New Jersey Assembly on Thursday, June 7, 2018
By Frank Brill, Editor, EnviroPolitics
The following environment and energy bills are scheduled for floor votes when the New Jersey Assembly meets at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 7, at the State House in Trenton:
A1093 (Downey / Pinkin) - Requires DEP to update Shore Protection Master Plan.
A2544 (DeAngelo / Houghtaling) - Requires DCA to provide certain information on low-income home energy assistance program, annually update its low-income home energy assistance program handbook, and provide quarterly training sessions on administering program.
A3798 (Calabrese / Eustace / Murphy) - Revises "New Jersey Smoke-Free Air Act" to prohibit smoking at public beaches and parks.
AR45 (Thomson / Mazzeo / Armato) - Urges President and Congress to enact "Transparent Summer Flounder Quotas Act."
S1057 / A1046 (Van Drew / Gopal / Houghtaling / Andrzejczak / Mazzeo) - Requires EDA, in consultation with Department of Agriculture, to establish loan program for certain vineyard and winery capital expenses.
Posted by Frank Brill at 6:12 PM
Labels: Assembly, energy assistance, legislation, New Jersey, NJ, Shore Protection Master Plan, smoke-free beaches, summer flounder quotas, vineyard, winery
