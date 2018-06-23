Saturday, June 23, 2018

Energy and Enviro bills up for NJ Assembly votes Monday



More than 40 bills are scheduled for votes on Monday,
June 25, 2018 in the New Jersey Assembly. Among them are the following pieces of energy and environment legislation:

 A1810 (Eustace / Vainieri Huttle / Mukherji) - Permits operation of low-speed electric bicycles.

A2041 (Coughlin / Holley / Pintor Marin) - Establishes "Economic Redevelopment and Growth Grant Bond Financing Act," authorizing issuance of bonds secured by pledge of Economic Redevelopment and Growth Grant proceeds, municipal liens, and special assessment; expands "Redevelopment Area Bond Financing Law;" extends time to complete certain projects under "Long Term Tax Exemption Law."

A2426 (Benson / Wimberly / Giblin) - "The Reliability, Preparedness, and Storm Response Act of 2018;" requires public utilities to file certain information concerning emergency preparedness with BPU and increases certain penalties.

A3373 (Conaway / Pinkin / Mukherji) - Requires DEP to adopt Statewide plan to reduce lead exposure from contaminated soils and drinking water.

A4255 (Andrzejczak / Land / Mazzeo) - FY2019 supplemental appropriation of $1.2 million to Shellfish and Marine Fisheries Management for Bureau of Marine Fisheries in DEP.

S879 (Sweeney / Burzichelli / Taliaferro) - Amends definition of "existing major hazardous waste facility" in "Major Hazardous Waste Facilities Siting Act."

S2662 / A4113 (Sweeney / Bateman / Burzichelli) - Limits liability for persons who deliver heating oil to unregulated tanks for discharges from that tank under certain circumstances.

Posted by Frank Brill at 6:17 PM
