Environmental bills on the move in New Jersey Legislature

Bills subject of action in the NJ State Legislture today:
A1033 - Makes Palisades Interstate Park Commission eligible for certain open space and historic preservation funding.
06/25/2018 Substituted for S-1760
06/25/2018 Passed in Senate and sent to Governor 37-0
A1053 - Substituted for S-2140 - Revises and expands laws on trespass and vandalism on agricultural and horticultural lands.
06/25/2018 Substituted for S-1429
06/25/2018 Passed in Senate and sent to Governor 39-0
A1675 - Authorizes prescribed burning in certain circumstances.
A4243 - Establishes Mercer Regional Water Services Commission as oversight body over certain Trenton Water Works operations.
06/25/2018 Introduced and referred to Assembly Telecommunications and Utilities Committee
A4246 - Requires State parks, forests, State-owned beaches, and MVC offices to remain open to public if emergency is declared due to failure to enact general appropriation law as prescribed by NJ Constitution.
06/25/2018 Introduced and referred to Assembly State and Local Government Committee
ACR144 - Condemns EPA decision to withdraw from "once-in-always-in" policy under the Clean Air Act.
06/25/2018 Substituted for SCR-121
06/25/2018 Ps File 26-12
AJR144 - Designates May of each year as "Monarch Butterfly Month."
06/25/2018 Introduced and referred to Assembly Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee
AR178 - Urges U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to list monarch butterfly as threatened species.
06/25/2018 Introduced and referred to Assembly Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee
S1429 - Revises and expands laws on trespass and vandalism on agricultural and horticultural lands.
06/25/2018 Substituted by A-1053
S1760 - Makes Palisades Interstate Park Commission eligible for certain open space and historic preservation funding.
06/25/2018 Substituted by A-1033
S2140 - Authorizes prescribed burning in certain circumstances.
06/25/2018 Substituted by A-1675 (1R)
S2329 - Re-establishes former NJ Commission on Science and Technology as NJ Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology.
06/25/2018 Substituted by A-3652 (1R)
S2776 - Prohibits use of plastic carryout bags, expanded polystyrene, and single-use plastic straws.
06/25/2018 Introduced and referred to Senate Environment and Energy Committee
S2778 - Concerns disclosure by homeowner of lead plumbing prior to home sale.
06/25/2018 Introduced and referred to Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee
S2781 - Requires State parks, forests, State-owned beaches, and MVC offices to remain open to public if emergency is declared due to failure to enact general appropriation law as prescribed by NJ Constitution.
06/25/2018 Introduced and referred to Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism and Historic Preservation Committee
S2782 - Authorizes issuance of multi-species depredation permit for wildlife control on farmland.
06/25/2018 Introduced and referred to Senate Environment and Energy Committee
SCR121 - Condemns EPA decision to withdraw from "once-in-always-in" policy under the Clean Air Act.
06/25/2018 Substituted by ACR-144
SCR128 - Urges DEP to replace current lethal population control methods for foxes on Brigantine Island with non-lethal deterrence methods.
06/25/2018 Introduced and referred to Senate Environment and Energy Committee
Like this? Click to receive free updates