These bills are scheduled for votes when the NJ
Senate meets at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 7:
S601 (Smith)
Requires end-of-life recycling of solar and photovoltaic energy
generation facilities and structures.
S879 (Sweeney)
Amends definition of "existing major hazardous waste facility" in
"Major Hazardous Waste Facilities Siting Act."
The bill has already passed both houses. The vote is to adopt
changes called for by the governor in his conditional veto.
S1486 (Singleton/Bateman)
Prohibits sale of expanded polystyrene food containers
by public schools, colleges and universities.
Tuesday, June 5, 2018
Environmental bills up for votes in NJ Senate on June 7
Posted by Frank Brill at 1:30 PM
