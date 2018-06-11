Environmental & energy bills before NJ Senate panel today

The New Jersey Senate's Environment and Energy Committee meets at 10 a.m. today in Room 10 on the third floor of the State House Annex. Committeemembers will consider the following bills:
|A1033
|Palisades Interst. Park-open space elig.
|ACR144
|Clean Air Act-concerns
|S542
|High Point St. Park-desig. Vet. St. Park
|S1683
|Solid & haz. waste-concerns regulation
|S1760
|Palisades Interst. Park-open space elig.
|S2253
|Natural gas veh.-bus., income tax cred.
|S2255
|Veh. charging stations-prov bus tax cred
|S2645
|Infra. Bank enabling act-makes changes
|S2646
|Env. infra. proj., FY2019-approp. fds.
|S2647
|Env. infra. proj.-expend cert. sums
|SCR121
|Clean Air Act-concerns
|SCR122
|Infra. Bank-approves FY 2019
Like this? Click to receive free updates