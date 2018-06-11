Monday, June 11, 2018

Environmental & energy bills before NJ Senate panel today


The New Jersey Senate's Environment and Energy Committee meets at 10 a.m. today in Room 10 on the third floor of the State House Annex. Committeemembers will consider the following bills:
A1033Palisades Interst. Park-open space elig. 

 
ACR144Clean Air Act-concerns 

 
S542High Point St. Park-desig. Vet. St. Park 

 
S1683Solid & haz. waste-concerns regulation 

 
S1760Palisades Interst. Park-open space elig. 

 
S2253Natural gas veh.-bus., income tax cred. 

 
S2255Veh. charging stations-prov bus tax cred 

S2645Infra. Bank enabling act-makes changes 
 
S2646Env. infra. proj., FY2019-approp. fds. 

 
S2647Env. infra. proj.-expend cert. sums 

SCR121Clean Air Act-concerns 

SCR122Infra. Bank-approves FY 2019

