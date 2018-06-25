Group that sued Flint over lead water now suing Newark

Karen Yi reports for NJ.com:
Citing "dangerous" levels of lead in Newark's drinking water, an environmental nonprofit that sued Flint, Michigan over lead contamination is now threatening to sue New Jersey's largest city.
The group says about 20 percent of water samples taken from across Newark last year exceeded acceptable federal lead levels, raising serious health concerns over safe drinking water.
City officials have staunchly denied the claims, insisting that lead issues are limited to buildings with aging infrastructure.
"These lead levels are shockingly high," said Sara Imperiale, an attorney at the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) that filed a 60-day notice of intent to sue to the city and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday.
The Newark Education Workers Caucus, a group of Newark educators, also plans to join the suit.
"Access to safe drinking water is maybe even more important in low-income communities of color where residents often face multiple sources of exposure and cumulative environmental burdens that can harm their health," she said.
But Andrea Adebowale, Newark's director of water and sewer utilities, which is in charge of lead testing, said it was "absolutely and outrageously false" that residents were being exposed to dangerous levels of lead.
