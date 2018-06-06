After the eruption of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire, rescuers find villages covered in ash, 75 dead and 200 missing

Sunday's blast generated pyroclastic flows - fast-moving mixtures of very hot gas and volcanic matter - which descended down the slopes, engulfing communities including El Rodeo and San Miguel Los Lotes.
Volcanologist Dr Janine Krippner told the BBC that people should not underestimate the risk from pyroclastic flows and volcanic mudflows, known as lahars.
"Fuego is a very active volcano. It has deposited quite a bit of loose volcanic material and it is also in a rain-heavy area, so when heavy rains hit the volcano that is going to be washing the deposits away into these mudflows which carry a lot of debris and rock.
"They are extremely dangerous and deadly as well."
Guatemala's Volcano of Fire during an eruption as seen from Alotenango, Guatemala
It all happened in an instant. Not minutes, but seconds. The lava came down and swept everything away.Eufemia Garcia, El Rodeo resident who was not home at the time of the eruption
Guatemala hotel that proudly touted its volcano views is now covered in ash
The Hotel La Reunion is about 4 miles from Guatemala's Fuego volcano.
Hotel personnel said they managed to evacuate all guests and staff, saving their lives.
"We thank everyone who since the first moment has provided words of encouragement and has offered their help so that we all move forward," the resort said in an online statement, which was translated from Spanish. "We are united and pray to overcome this emergency, actively assisting the victims."
