By Frank Brill
EnviroPolitics Editor
With the summer break looming at the end of the month, New Jersey Senate and Assembly committees have scheduled meetings for tomorrow, June 14, and Monday, June 18, to act on the following environment, energy and agriculture bills:
Assembly Agriculture and Natural Resources
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 1:00 PM
|Committee Room 15, 4th Floor, State House Annex
A3810 (Andrzejczak / Houghtaling / Dancer) - Establishes "Value-Added Dairy Farming Program" and associated revolving loan fund in EDA.
A4136 (Andrzejczak / Land) - Permits commercial fishing vessels to possess more than daily trip limit of black sea bass and summer flounder, under certain conditions. (pending intro and referral)
A4157 (Andrzejczak) - Revises standard for warrantless seizure of animal at risk due to violation of law concerning necessary care and tethering of animals. (pending intro and referral)
AJR113 (Dancer / Andrzejczak / Houghtaling) - Designates last full week of June of each year as New Jersey "Dairy Week."
AR156 (Taliaferro / Dancer / Houghtaling) - Urges increased exportation of NJ dairy products to other nations.
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
Heavy agendas as NJ lawmakers hear the beaches calling
