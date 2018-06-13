Wednesday, June 13, 2018

Heavy agendas as NJ lawmakers hear the beaches calling


By Frank Brill
EnviroPolitics Editor

With the summer break looming at the end of the month, New Jersey Senate and Assembly committees have scheduled meetings for tomorrow, June 14, and Monday, June 18, to act on the following environment, energy and agriculture bills: 

Assembly Agriculture and Natural Resources
Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 1:00 PM
Committee Room 15, 4th Floor, State House Annex

A3810 (Andrzejczak / Houghtaling / Dancer) - Establishes "Value-Added Dairy Farming Program" and associated revolving loan fund in EDA.

A4136 (Andrzejczak / Land) - Permits commercial fishing vessels to possess more than daily trip limit of black sea bass and summer flounder, under certain conditions. (pending intro and referral)

A4157 (Andrzejczak) - Revises standard for warrantless seizure of animal at risk due to violation of law concerning necessary care and tethering of animals. (pending intro and referral)

AJR113 (Dancer / Andrzejczak / Houghtaling) - Designates last full week of June of each year as New Jersey "Dairy Week."

AR156 (Taliaferro / Dancer / Houghtaling) - Urges increased exportation of NJ dairy products to other nations.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Assembly Environment and Solid Waste
Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 2:00 PM
Committee Room 12, 4th Floor, State House Annex

A2697 (McKeon) - Requires public water systems to compile, and submit to DEP, lead service line inventories.

A3373 (Conaway / Pinkin) - Requires DEP to adopt Statewide plan to reduce lead exposure from contaminated soils and drinking water.

A4121 (Pinkin / Pintor Marin / DeAngelo) - Requires DOE and DCF to establish online reporting systems for schools and child care centers to report lead testing results.

A4169 (Pintor Marin / Mukherji / Lampitt) - Authorizes NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2019. (pending intro and referral)

A4170 (Taliaferro / Carter / Caputo) - Appropriates funds to DEP for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2019. (pending intro and referral)

A4173 (Pinkin / McKeon / Reynolds-Jackson) - Makes various changes to New Jersey Infrastructure Bank's enabling act. (pending intro and referral)

ACR178 (Murphy) - Approves FY 2019 Financial Plan of NJ Infrastructure Bank. (pending intro and referral)

AJR137 (Pinkin) - Designates month of July of each year as "Smart Irrigation Month." (pending intro and referral)

FOR DISCUSSION ONLY:

A4122 (Pintor Marin / Mukherji) - Concerns disclosure by homeowner of lead plumbing prior to home sale.

MONDAY, JUNE 18, 2018

 Senate Environment and Energy Committee
Monday, June 18, 2018 at 10:00 AM
Committee Room 10, 3rd Floor, State House Annex

S607 (Smith / Greenstein) - Exempts solar energy systems from building fees.

S1821 (Singleton) - Establishes procedure for removal of certain abandoned flood control structures causing property erosion.

S2292 (Smith) - Requires environmental sustainability plan for State House Complex.

S2552 (Bateman / Smith) - Provides corporation business tax and gross income tax credits to farmers who develop qualified native pollinator habitat on farms.

S2689 (Cryan) - Revises effective dates of various provisions of P.L.2017, c.331 concerning animal cruelty law enforcement.

S2716 (Smith / Greenstein) - Establishes uniform alternative assessment for commercial renewable energy systems and limits municipal construction permit fees for non-commercial renewable energy systems.

S2728 (Codey) - Appropriates $15,294,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to DEP for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects. (pending intro and referral)

S2729 (Greenstein) - Appropriates $9.702 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for recreation and conservation purposes to DEP for State capital and park development projects. (pending intro and referral)

Posted by Frank Brill
