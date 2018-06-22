|Credit: Project Every Drop
Friday, June 22, 2018
Local stormwater utility bill approved in NJ Senate
By Frank Brill
The bill is sponsored by Democrat Senators Bob Smith, Richard Codey, Linda Greenstein and Republican Christopher Bateman.
"With New Jersey as densely populated as it is, we need the proper infrastructure in place to handle contaminated stormwater in order to avoid our drinking water from becoming tainted. If we have this infrastructure in place, the health and well-being of New Jerseyans will improve."
The fees would pay for the initial establishment of a stormwater utility and ongoing related administrative expenses, capital expenditures, including planning, design, engineering, acquisition, construction, and improvement of a stormwater management system, and operation and maintenance expenditures of a stormwater management system.
The legislation has won widespread support from environmental organizations.
