Lower limits announced for horseshoe crab catches in NY

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation has advised commercial Horseshoe Crab Permit Holders that:
- Effective Monday, June 4, 2018, the daily trip limit is decreased to 30 crabs. This trip limit will remain in effect until further notice.
These Changes Only Apply to Commercial Fishing
All horseshoe crab harvest must be reported on the Vessel Trip Report (VTR). Weekly submission of horseshoe crab VTRs is required from April through July. If you need extra VTRs, or would like information on online reporting, please call 631-444-0857.
This action is taken pursuant to the quota distribution schedule of subdivision 44.3 of 6 NYCRR
Postcards have been sent to appropriate permit holders.
See complete list of Commercial Fishing Limits.
