Thursday, June 7, 2018
NJ ban on styrofoam food containers in schools advances
By Frank Brill
EnviroPolitics Editor
The New Jersey Senate today passed (37-1) legislation that would prohibit the sale of food and beverages in Styrofoam food containers by public schools and public institutions of higher education.
The prohibition would not apply to any food or beverage that was filled and sealed in a styrofoam food container before a school or public institution of higher education received it.
Co-sponsors Troy Singleton (D-Mount Laurel) and Senator Christopher Bateman (R-Somerville) claim that the containers have led to environmental issues, including waste pollution, because they are not bio-degradable and have few facililties that can recycle them.
A long list of environmental organizations support the legislation, S1486, that now moves to the Assembly.
