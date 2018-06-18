NJ Senate enviro & energy bill's for June 21

The following bills are scheduled for votes in the New Jersey Senate on Thursday, June 21.
S1073 - Authorizes municipalities, counties, and certain authorities to establish stormwater utilities.
S1074 - Provides for protection of public's rights under public trust doctrine.
S2129 - Authorizes electric and gas public utility assistance grants funded from societal benefits charge revenue for qualified households.
S2167 - Dedicates $500,000 annually in revenues from vessel registration and renewal fees to NJ Greenwood Lake Fund.
S2307 - Creates Garden State Growth Zone at Atlantic City International Airport and surrounding area.
S2645 - Makes various changes to New Jersey Infrastructure Bank's enabling act.
S2646 - Appropriates funds to DEP for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2019.
S2647 - Authorizes NJ Infrastructure Bank to expend certain sums to make loans for environmental infrastructure projects for FY2019.
S2662 - Limits liability for persons who deliver heating oil to unregulated tanks for discharges from that tank under certain circumstances.
S2728 - Appropriates $15,294,000 from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues to DEP for State acquisition of lands for recreation and conservation purposes, including Blue Acres projects.
S2729 - Appropriates $9.703 million from constitutionally dedicated CBT revenues for recreation and conservation purposes to DEP for State capital and park development projects.
SCR122 - Approves FY 2019 Financial Plan of NJ Infrastructure Bank.
S879 - Amends definition of "existing major hazardous waste facility" in "Major Hazardous Waste Facilities Siting Act."