Wednesday, June 6, 2018

NJ Senate Environment & Energy panel meets June 11

 
Here is the agenda for the Senate Environment and Energy Committee which is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in Room 10 of the State House Annex in Trenton, NJ:
A1033Palisades Interst. Park-open space elig.
ACR144Clean Air Act-concerns
S542Park-desig. Vet. St. Park
S1683Solid & haz. waste-concerns regulation
S1760Palisades Interst. Park-open space elig.
S2253Natural gas veh.-bus., income tax cred.
S2255Veh. charging stations-prov bus tax cred
S2645Infra. Bank enabling act-makes changes
S2646Env. infra. proj., FY2019-approp. fds.
S2647Env. infra. proj.-expend cert. sums
SCR121Clean Air Act-concerns
SCR122Infra. Bank-approves FY 2019
Posted by Frank Brill at 12:56 AM
