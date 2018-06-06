NJ Senate Environment & Energy panel meets June 11

Here is the agenda for the Senate Environment and Energy Committee which is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in Room 10 of the State House Annex in Trenton, NJ:
|A1033
|Palisades Interst. Park-open space elig.
|ACR144
|Clean Air Act-concerns
|S542
|Park-desig. Vet. St. Park
|S1683
|Solid & haz. waste-concerns regulation
|S1760
|Palisades Interst. Park-open space elig.
|S2253
|Natural gas veh.-bus., income tax cred.
|S2255
|Veh. charging stations-prov bus tax cred
|S2645
|Infra. Bank enabling act-makes changes
|S2646
|Env. infra. proj., FY2019-approp. fds.
|S2647
|Env. infra. proj.-expend cert. sums
|SCR121
|Clean Air Act-concerns
|SCR122
|Infra. Bank-approves FY 2019
|Like this? Click to receive free updates